VIDEO: Medeama complete signing of highly-rated striker Jonathan Sowah on three-year deal from Danbort FC

Medeama have completed the signing of striker Jonathan Sowah on a three-year deal from Danbort FC, the club has announced.

Sowah, 24, has sealed the permanent move to Tarkwa after an impressive run of form for the now-third-tier side.

The striker showed himself to be a prolific goalscorer and one of the country's most promising talents by scoring 23 goals for Danbort FC in all competitions last season.

He became the first player to score a quadruple of hattricks in a single campaign in the Greater Accra Zone Two League.

He bagged hattricks against Rences FC, Tema United, Teshie Unique and Adenta Chase.

He also has an impressive 21 goals involvement, six assists and 5 MVP credentials to his promising career.

On completing the move to Medeama, Sowah said: "I am very happy to be here. This is a massive career leap for me and I look forward to working hard to repay the confidence reposed in me.

"I have integrated quickly into the team and working hard at training with my colleagues."

His combination of skill, pace, vision and strength makes him a perfect candidate, capable of scoring goals.

Welcome to Medeama!

Source: Medeamasc.com