Medeama complete the signing of Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi

Medeama SC have acquired the services of Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 29-year-old winger joins the Ghanaian champions on a one-year renewable contract on a free transfer after leaving South African club SuperSport United.

Medeama are strengthening their squad for their maiden participation in the CAF Champions League, which begins later this month.

Mahachi was released by the South African Premier League side in July 2022 in the backdrop of his court issues back in Zimbabwe.

According to the experienced footballer, his world crumbled after he was accused of abuse and attempted murder of his son Diego.

The Zimbabwean star was also embroiled in marital woes, which saw him being nabbed. He was acquitted of both charges. However, his career had already crashed and is looking to bounce back.

Before SuperSport, Mahachi previously played for Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, and Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African elite league.

He made a total of 153 appearances in the South African Premier League, scoring 20 goals and delivering 19 assists in the process.

Mahachi has 41 caps with four goals for the Zimbabwe national team since making his debut on September 9, 2013, against Mozambique in a World Cup qualifying match.

He was part of the Zimbabwe squad for the 2014 African Nations Championship. He helped the team to a fourth-place finish after being defeated by Nigeria.

He was also a member of the Warriors squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

By: Nuhu Adams