Medeama condemn Tamale City to relegation

In a high-stakes match at Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Medeama dealt a crushing blow to Tamale City, securing a resounding 3-0 victory that sent their opponents tumbling into relegation.

Medeama entered the game with a clear objective: to secure victory to become Ghana Premier League champions, and they achieved it and in the process relegated Tamale City.

From the opening whistle, Medeama displayed their determination and took control of the game. Medeama dominated the match, leaving no room for Tamale City to breathe.

The breakthrough came in the first half as Medeama's attacking prowess paid off, resulting in Kwadwo Amoako scoring an impressive goal that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Undeterred by their early advantage, Medeama continued to press forward relentlessly after the break. Their relentless attacking play led to two more well-executed goals that left Tamale City reeling and effectively sealed their relegation fate.

The final whistle brought scenes of jubilation for Medeama and their supporters, celebrating their league victory. In stark contrast, the players of Tamale City slumped to the ground, utterly dejected by the outcome.

Tamale City join King Faisal and Kotoku Royals as the relegated teams in this season's top flight.