Medeama confident about winning Ghana Premier League – Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC's Communications Director, Patrick Akoto, has expressed confidence in his team's ability to win the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Mauve and Yellows are currently in third position, five points behind league leaders Aduana Stars who have 51 points.

Akoto described their remaining five matches as "non-negotiable" and emphasised that they are focused on winning the league.

"It’s a four-point lead, 15 points more to tussle for. We [Medeama] are very confident that we can fight until the end," Akoto said on Empire FM.

Speaking on the competitive nature of the league, Akoto said, "I am very pleased with how this premier league is shaping up at the moment. It’s a tight race and this title race will go down to the wire."

Medeama SC will face a challenging test in their Week 30 encounter as they take on second-place Bechem United. The match is expected to be a crucial moment in the title race, and Medeama SC will be looking to secure a vital victory.

With only five matches remaining in the season, the Ghana Premier League title race is becoming more intense, and Medeama SC will be hoping to make a late surge to secure their first league title.