Medeama confirm departures of Agyei Boakye and Richard Akrofi

Medeama have officially announced the departures of midfielder Agyei Boakye and defender Richard Akrofi.

Boakye, who was part of last season's historic Ghana Premier League-winning team, and Akrofi, who joined earlier this year, have both reached a mutual agreement to leave the club.

In an official statement, the club expressed gratitude, saying, 'We have mutually parted ways with midfielder Agyei Boakye and defender Richard Akrofi. We thank Agyei and Richard for their contributions to the club. We wish them well!'

Boakye, who has been with the club since 2016, played a pivotal role in the early seasons, contributing to the team's success. However, he later transitioned into a squad player, taking on bit-part roles.

Akrofi's departure comes as a surprise, considering he only joined the club in August and had signed a one-year deal. Despite his short stint, with just one appearance, he has decided to part ways with the club.