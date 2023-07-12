Medeama confirm signing of Tamale City captain Godknows Dzakpasu on three-year contract

Medeama SC have completed the signing of talented and highly-rated midfielder Godknows Dzakpasu on a permanent contract, the club has announced.

The talented midfielder joins the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal after leaving Tamale City.

Dzakpasu becomes the first signing for the Ghana champions as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League campaign.

The former Tamale City midfielder scored three goals in 30 appearances for the side.

"I am very delighted to be here and also contribute significantly to the progress of the club. Medeama will provide an exciting challenge to the next phase of my career," Dzakpasu told the club's official website

"This is a club with a great ambition and I look forward to joining the group and ready for the hard work expected.

"I can't wait to get started and work with the coaching staff and colleagues to get the desired results.

Head Coach Augustine Evans Adotey said: "Godknows is an exciting midfielder and brings versatility to the heart of the game,"

"We have monitored his performance closely and we're convinced he will be a great addition to the squad.

"The club is excited that he has joined us on a permanent contract having adored his talent for sometime.

"Medeama present another vital phase of his growing career and we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next step with us.

"We have been particularly impressed with his desire to join us and we look forward to an exciting time together as we challenge for trophies on all front next season."

The City captain was one of the outstanding players in the team despite suffering relegation at the end of the season.