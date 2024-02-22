Medeama confirms players fully paid ahead of crucial CAF Champions League clash

As SC Medeama prepares for a pivotal CAF Champions League encounter against Al Ahly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, a communications team member, Nana Effah Asare, has confirmed that all bonuses and salaries have been settled for the players.

With four points in the group stage, SC Medeama must secure a victory against Al Ahly to advance to the play-offs of the CAF Champions League. Currently holding one win, two losses, and a draw, the Ghana Premier League Champions find themselves at the bottom of Group D.

Nana Effah Asare, a member of Medeama's communications team, assured fans and stakeholders that the club has addressed all financial commitments to the players ahead of the crucial match. He emphasised that clearing all outstanding monetary obligations was a strategic move to ensure the players could solely focus on their performance without any concerns.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Nana Effah Asare highlighted the significance of the upcoming match and the motivation for the players to showcase their talent at such a prestigious stage. He mentioned the optimism within the club and the extensive discussions held with the players regarding the importance of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

“We’ve paid all bonuses, and we don’t owe any player as of now. We have paid monthly salaries, bonuses, everything,” confirmed Nana Effah Asare.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly has expressed a desire to shift the game from Friday to Saturday, as revealed on their official X account. The developments set the stage for an intense clash, with both teams vying for progression in the CAF Champions League.