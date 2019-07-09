GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama defender Bright Enchil joins Asante Kotoko on permanent deal

Published on: 09 July 2019

Medeama defender Bright Enchil has joined Asante Kotoko on a permanent transfer, the club announced on Tuesday.

The left-back is expected to sign a long-term contract after undergoing a mandatory medical.

The hugely talented defender arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday morning to complete formalities..

Enchil joined Medeama two seasons ago from lower division side Joel Bouzou Rangers, based in Aburi, where he has shone.

 

He becomes the second player from Medeama to sign for Kotoko after midfielder Justice Blay completed his move last week.

The former Ghana Under-2 defender is expected to beef up the squad ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign this season.

