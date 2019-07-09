Medeama defender Bright Enchil joins Asante Kotoko on permanent deal

Medeama defender Bright Enchil has joined Asante Kotoko on a permanent transfer, the club announced on Tuesday.

The left-back is expected to sign a long-term contract after undergoing a mandatory medical.

The hugely talented defender arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday morning to complete formalities..

Enchil joined Medeama two seasons ago from lower division side Joel Bouzou Rangers, based in Aburi, where he has shone.

We have reached an agreement with @AsanteKotoko_SC for the permanent transfer of defender Bright Enchil. He becomes the second @MedeamaSC player to join the club after Justice Blay completed his move last week. We thank him for his services to our great club and wish him well. pic.twitter.com/DAMyOfDM5f — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) July 9, 2019

He becomes the second player from Medeama to sign for Kotoko after midfielder Justice Blay completed his move last week.

The former Ghana Under-2 defender is expected to beef up the squad ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign this season.