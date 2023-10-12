Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu credits team's determination for CAF Champions League success

Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu attributes his team's remarkable qualification for the group stage of the CAF Champions League to their unwavering determination.

The Ghanaian champions secured their place in the group stage for the first time, and they will be facing tough opponents such as reigning champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian champions Young Africans, following their victories over Nigeria's Remo Stars and Guinean giants Horoya AC in the preliminary round.

Hamidu emphasized the significance of the team's determination, stating on Happy FM, "What makes this team special is our determination. We're determined to punch above our weight in Africa, make it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League, and we did it. I would credit the team's hard work and resilience, which I had paid off."

In the previous season, Hamidu was a key player, making 19 appearances in the Ghanaian Premier League and scoring two vital goals, and has been impressive in the new season, earning him a debut Black Stars call-up as he made his first appearance in Ghana’s 3-1 win over Liberia in a friendly.

Fatawu has been called up again, this time for the international friendlies against Mexico and USA.