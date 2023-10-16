GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu joins Black Stars ahead of US friendly

Published on: 16 October 2023
Medeama SC defender, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu has joined the Black Stars team in Nashville, Tennessee ahead of the international friendly against the United States of America. 

Hamidu missed the friendly against Mexico on Saturday following his involvement in the Capital City Cup game between Medeama SC and DC United.

However, he travelled after the match to join the Ghana team for the trip to Nashville.

The former Accra Lions player will train with the rest of the team on Monday as the Black Stars prepare for the United States on Tuesday. Hamidu made his Ghana debut last month in the 3-0 friendly win against Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back against the US after the defeat to Mexico.

The international friendlies are preparatory matches for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

