Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu recounts excitement upon receiving debut Ghana call-up

Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu recalled his excitement when he received his first Ghana call-up.

The left-back was summoned to the national team in September as a replacement for the injured Gideon Mensah and Baba Rahman.

He went on to prove his worth with an impressive performance in a friendly match against Liberia.

"The moment I received the call to join the team, I was filled with excitement. It has always been my dream to represent the senior national team, and the atmosphere in my team’s camp and with my family was brimming with joy; it was truly a dream come true," Hamidu said in an interview with Happy FM.

His standout performance during the friendly prompted coach Chris Hughton to include him in the squad for last month's friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

Hamidu initially joined the Black Stars in Charlotte but had to temporarily leave to rejoin his club, Medeama, in Washington, where the Ghanaian champions were set to play a club-friendly match against DC United. He later rejoined the Black Stars after the club match on Friday.

The Black Stars played against Mexico on a Saturday morning at 12:30 am local time and faced the United States three days later.