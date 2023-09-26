Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu recovers in time for Horoya AC decider in CAF Champions League 

Medeama SC have received a significant boost with the return of their star player, Fatawu Hamidu, ahead of the crucial second leg of the CAF Champions League qualifiers against Guinean side Horoya AC this coming weekend.

The first leg, which took place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium two weeks ago, saw Medeama emerge victorious with a 3-1 scoreline, putting them in a favorable position for the upcoming match.

Fatawu Hamidu, who garnered attention with his impressive debut for the Ghana national team against Liberia in an international friendly, is now back and available for selection by Coach Evans Adotey's side.

Unfortunately, Fatawu missed Medeama's recent 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars on match day two of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the 24-year-old has already resumed training with the Mauve and Yellow squad and is set to travel with the team to Conakry on Thursday for the crucial decider.

Medeama SC has its sights set on progressing to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Should they succeed, they will achieve a remarkable feat, becoming the first Ghanaian team in a decade to reach the lucrative stage of the competition, a milestone last achieved by Berekum Chelsea in 2012.