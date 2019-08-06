Medeama defender Gideon Acquah pens two-year contract extension

Medeama defender Gideon Acquah has signed a two-year contract extension which will tie him to the club until 2023, the club has announced.

The youngster has penned the new deal despite being sent on loan to Spanish lower division side Union Deportiva Montijo.

Medeama retain the economic right of the left-back during the contract period.

Defender Gideon Acquah has signed a two-year contract extension which will tie him to the club until 2023. Acquah is currently on a season-long loan at Spanish side UD Montijo. pic.twitter.com/1RY3OoSPpy — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) August 6, 2019

Acquah, who joined the Mauve and Yellows from Bofoakwa Tano, has joined the Spanish side on a season long loan.

He was sent on loan to Spanish side Extremadura UD last year after an explosive debut season in Tarkwa.

He is expected to continue his development at the club.