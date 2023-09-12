Medeama defender Hamidu Fatawu makes Ghana debut in friendly against Liberia

Medeama defender Hamidu Fatawu has made his debut for the Black Stars, in an international friendly match against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is an impressive achievement for the 24-year-old left-back, who earned his first call-up to the Black Stars squad on Sunday, initially as a replacement for the injured Baba Rahman.

After only a few days of training with the national team, coach Chris Hughton recognised Fatawu's talent and commitment, awarding him with a debut in the friendly against Liberia, and he gave a solid account in the match, earning plaudits.

Fatawu's performance in training and his contributions to Medeama's Ghana Premier League title victory were key factors in his selection.

As he looks to build on this milestone, Hamidu Fatawu will be hoping for more opportunities to represent the Black Stars in the future.