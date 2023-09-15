Medeama defender Hamidu Fatawu ready for Horoya clash after injury scare in Ghana match

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has confirmed that defender Hamidu Fatawu is expected to be available for Sunday's CAF Champions League match against Horoya AC despite an injury scare during a recent Ghana match.

Fatawu, who had impressed during his first appearance for the Ghanaian national team, sustained what appeared to be a hamstring problem late in a friendly match against Liberia.

Adotey reassured fans about Fatawu's fitness, stating, "Yes, Fatawu is fit to play. On Thursday, we rested him. We had a game against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Robert Mensah Stadium, so we rested him. Today he is training, so by the close of today, the medical team will give us the go-ahead that Fatawu is ready to play."

Medeama are preparing to host Guinean giants Horoya AC in the first leg of the final eliminator tie in the CAF Champions League, and the availability of Fatawu will be a boost for the team as they aim to secure a positive result ahead of the second leg.

The match is expected to be a challenging one, with Horoya AC relying on their experience in the competition, while Medeama, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, aim to make history by reaching the group stage for the first time.