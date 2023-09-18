Medeama defender Kofi Asmah delighted with debut CAF Champions League goal

Medeama defender Kofi Asmah expressed his excitement after scoring his debut CAF Champions League goal in their 3-1 win against Guinean side Horoya AC.

Asmah, who captained the team after the exit of two first-team captains Vincent Atinga and Kwasi Donsu, scored the third goal for the Yellow and Mauves in Sunday's match at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nana Kofi Babil opened the scoring two minutes after the first-half break, and centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai added the second for the Ghanaian champions before Asmah's goal. However, the visitors scored a crucial away goal late in the game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the young defender expressed his joy at scoring his first goal in the CAF Champions League: "I’m really happy for scoring that goal because for you to be playing in the CAF Champions League and been able to score a goal, I’m very, very happy for scoring my first goal in the CAF Champions League for Medeama SC."

Medeama SC will travel to Conakry on the weekend of September 28-30, 2023, for the reverse fixture against Horoya AC of Guinea, aiming for a place in the group stage.