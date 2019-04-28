Medeama defender Samuel Appiah happy to score his first Premier League goal

Samuel Appiah was pleased to get on the scoresheet as his first Ghana Premier League goal handed Medeama a precious 1-0 win over Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellows had the last laugh after recording the vital win with 10-me at the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.

The defender’s first Premier League goal proved invaluable for Medeama as it was enough to send them to second on the table, just a point behind leaders Asante Kotoko.

Samuel Boadu has to dig deep to bag the maximum points after his side were reduced to 10-men following a red card to centre-back Ali Ouattara.

And Appiah, who notched home the match winner with just four minutes left on the clock, was left excited.

“Of course, I am happy to score and to score such an important goal makes it special,” he said at the post match conference.

“This will serve as a major boost to me in the remaining matches. Today, we celebrate and tomorrow, we are back at training.

“This is was a difficult game and both teams gave their all. It became more difficult after we were reduced to 10-men.

“Great win, three points and now on to the next one against Berekum Chelsea [Which] is a very tough game.

Medeama travel to the Golden City park to battle Berekum Chelsea in an outstanding league fixture on Wednesday before heading to Nkoranza to face Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Source: Medeamasc.com