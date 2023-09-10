Medeama defender Vincent Atinga clinches 2022-23 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award

Medeama SC's seasoned defender has been recognized with the prestigious 2022-23 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season accolade for his exceptional contributions.

Atinga, formerly of Hearts of Oak, stood out among the nominees, including his teammate Jonathan Sowah, Abednego Tetteh from Bibiani Gold Stars, Hafiz Konkoni (now with Yanga), Sampson Eduku, and Michel Otou.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Atinga consistently secured Man of the Match honors in the Ghana Premier League, playing a pivotal role in Medeama's historic title win – their first in the club's history.

Notably, Atinga displayed remarkable scoring ability, netting a remarkable total of 11 goals during the season, with 9 of those originating from penalty kicks.

This achievement solidified his status as the highest-scoring defender in the 2022-2023 Ghanaian championship and the player with the most penalty goals in the same season.

Atinga's remarkable performance and goal-scoring prowess duly earned him the coveted Player of the Season award.