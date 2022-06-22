Medeama defender Vincent Atinga hails Asante Kotoko star Mbella Etouga

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga has been praised by Medeama SC defender Vincent Atinga.

He claims that the Cameroonian striker is tactically and technically excellent, which explains why he scores so many goals.

"Frank Mbella is tactically and technically good. His positioning and composure is very good and has a very good eye for goal and that's why he scored a lot of goals," Atinga told Abusua FM.

The Kotoko striker led the Ghana Premier League golden boot race from the mid-first round until the final day, when he was surpassed by AshantiGold striker Yaw Annor.

Etouga finished the season with 21 goals, while Annor scored 22 goals, thanks to a final day brace against GoldStars in Bibiani.

Annor tied Hearts of Oak legend Ishamel Addo's record for most goals scored in a single league season.