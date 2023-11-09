Medeama duo Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu get call-up for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Medeama SC duo Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah have been included in Ghana squad for next week's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton released his squad list to face Madagascar and Comoros in back-to-back matches on Thursday.

Ghana will begin their campaign for a place in the 2026 World Cup when they take on Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Four days later, which is November 21, 2023, the Black Stars will tackle Comoros in the second group game at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni.

The Medeama duo received their maiden invitations to the Ghana senior team in August when they beat Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Hamidu and Sowah made their international debuts subsequently in an international friendly match against Liberia.

Hamidu, left-back started the match and produced an impressive performance while Sowah came on as a substitute to assist the last goal as the Black Stars claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

During the last international break, where Ghana faced Mexico and the USA in international friendlies, Hamidu was invited, but Sowah didn't make the squad.

The two players have been instrumental for the Ghana champions, having contributed immensely to their CAF Champions League group phase qualification.

Below is the squad list for the matches against Madagascar and Comoros: