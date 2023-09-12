Medeama eager to break 11-Year Ghanaian drought in CAF Champions League

Medeama are on a mission to break an 11-year drought for Ghanaian clubs in the CAF Champions League as they prepare to face Guinean giants Horoya.

The last Ghanaian team to reach the group stage was Berekum Chelsea in their debut appearance in 2012.

The Ghanaian champions also making their debut in this prestigious tournament, are determined to draw inspiration from Berekum Chelsea's remarkable achievement.

The club have set their sights on securing qualification to the CAF Champions League group stage, aiming to make history for Ghanaian football.

The upcoming tie represents a significant opportunity for Medeama to end the lengthy wait for a Ghanaian club.

The club's management, players, and fans are rallying behind the team as they prepare to face the formidable Horoya AC.

The first leg is on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium, with the return leg in Guinea in two weeks.