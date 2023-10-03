Medeama eager to set more records after CAF Champions League group stage feat

Medeama President Moses Armah has stated that his outfit are poised to achieve more in the ongoing CAF Champions League after reaching the group stage of the competition.

The Ghanaian champions after beating Horoya on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline advanced to the group stage to become the first Ghanaian club to do so in 11 years after Berekum Chelsea achieved the feat.

The Tarkwa-based side are therefore preparing for the heavier task of trading tackles with some of the continent's finest teams.

Moses Armah is however confident the team will not be mere participants but go in for a greater impact.

"We are preparing well and all this involves money which is why we want the cooperating bodies to come to our aid. Because we won't go with empty hands," he told Peace FM.

"Medeama will fight and move forward. we are fighting hard because there are more records to break. We are playing ambitiously not just for playing sake."

"What they are doing in Africa the same thing is done here but the support is what is lacking so we are looking for that," he added.