Medeama end 46-year Western region GPL title drought

Medeama has finally clinched their first ever Ghana Premier League title after beating Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday ending a 46-year Western region drought.

The Yellow and Mauves who were a point away from being champions on the final day showed determination from the blast of the whistle as they secured a 3-0 convincing win which also resulted in the demotion of Tamale City.

The last time a representative from the Western Region won the Ghana Premier League was in 1977 when Sekondi Hasaacas won the title. Prior to that victory, Sekondi Eleven Wise were the only Western Region side to have won the championship with a remarkable triumph in 1960.

Medeama has finally ended the drought having started on a rough note. The Tarkwa-based side were relegation threatened during the early stage of the season which compelled them to part ways with Coach David Duncan who was replaced by Umar Rabi.

Rabi also left after a short spell paving way for the return of Augustine Evans Adotey who ensured a drastic revival in the team.

In total Medeama won 18 matches, drew six and lost ten finishing with 60 points.

They will now shift their attention to preparing for their first CAF Champions League appearance.