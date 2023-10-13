Medeama enjoying an exciting experience in USA – Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC Communications Director, Patrick Akoto, has provided insights into the Ghanaian champions' inaugural visit to the United States.

As part of their trip, Medeama FC is set to face Major League Soccer club DC United in a highly anticipated match to be held at the Audi Field in Washington DC this Friday.

Akoto shared the team's positive experiences since their arrival in the United States, stating on Peace FM, "So far when we got here, everything is calm. Officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority, including their CEO Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, personally came to welcome us. In fact, everything is going well. The boys have settled in, and we are looking forward to an exciting experience here in the United States of America. We had a good flight, and everybody is fine."

Medeama's arrival in Washington DC was marked by an engaging football clinic held at Howard University. This initiative underlines the team's commitment to community engagement and youth development, as they aim to promote the sport of football and share their expertise with aspiring players.

The football clinic hosted at Howard University reflects the growing international collaboration between sports organizations and educational institutions, showcasing the global appeal of football.

Medeama's presence in Washington DC goes beyond being a sporting event; it serves as a cultural exchange program with the goal of strengthening ties between Ghana and the United States.