Medeama express interest in Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak's standout midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has attracted the attention of defending Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC following his stellar performances for the Phobians.

Salifu, who joined Hearts of Oak from Eleven Wonders in February 2021, has become a pivotal player for the Accra-based club since his arrival. With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, several clubs have expressed interest in securing his services.

Despite Hearts of Oak's efforts to retain Salifu by offering an enhanced monthly salary, the 23-year-old midfielder is reportedly considering a departure from the club once his contract ends.

Reports suggest that Medeama SC have entered the race to sign Salifu ahead of the 2024/25 season. The Yellow and Mauve have reportedly presented an enticing monthly salary offer in their bid to lure the talented midfielder to their ranks.

While there has been interest from other clubs such as Nations FC and Asante Kotoko, sources indicate that Medeama SC is leading the race for Salifu's signature if he chooses to remain in Ghana.

Throughout the ongoing campaign, Salifu has been instrumental for Hearts of Oak, contributing two goals and nine assists in 27 appearances so far this season.

As negotiations and speculations surrounding his future continue, all eyes will be on Ibrahim Salifu as he navigates his next career move in Ghanaian football.