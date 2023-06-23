Medeama eye Karela United forward Emmanuel Owusu Boakye

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC are looking to better their attack with Karela United winger Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.

Despite being crowned champions with a remarkable run of performances, the Tarkwa-based side have evidently lacked firepower upfront with Jonathan Sowah being the only potent attacker in the team as he scored 12 goals to propel the team to glory.

Their next top scorer of the season was astonishingly Vincent Atingah who plays as a centre-back with the majority of his 11 goals coming from the spot.

Due to the goalscoring issues, the Yellow and Mauves have been active in the market searching for a prolific forward to help them and Owusu Boakye has emerged as one of the men who tick the boxes according to several reports.

As Ghana's representative in the CAF Champions League following their title triumph, Medeama are taking the necessary steps to make the team strong as they compete with giants on the continent.

They are however yet to submit an official bid to the Ainyinase-based club for the services of the 23-year-old who scored seven goals in 21 appearances in the just-ended season.