Medeama eye squad strengthening as they gear up for CAF Champions League group stage

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has emphasised the need to bolster his squad ahead of the CAF Champions League group stages.

Medeama's historic journey to the CAF Champions League group stage was secured with an impressive victory over Guinean giants AC Horoya.

Despite losing the second leg 2-1 to Horoya in Conakry, the Muave and Yellow advanced with a 4-3 aggregate win over both legs.

In an interview, Evans Adotey disclosed that he plans to strengthen his squad before the group stages commence, stating, "Definitely, I will have to inject some few players into certain positions looking at what transpired wrongly and what or where I want to strengthen."

Medeama find themselves in pot 4 alongside Jwaneng Galaxy, ES Sahel, and FC Nouadhibou as they await the group stage draw. The Yellow and Mauves will learn their group opponents on Friday, with the possibility of facing reigning champions Al Ahly and other top clubs in the mix.