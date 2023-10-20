Medeama face key player absences in upcoming match against Dreams FC

Medeama are set to face a challenging fixture as they visit Dawu to play against the FA Cup champions Dreams FC.

The Ghanaian champions will have to cope without several key players who are sidelined due to injuries.

The midfield department of the team has been particularly affected, with key starters such as Manuel Mantey, Godknows Dzakpazu, and Baba Musah all confirmed as injured and ruled out.

Defender Hamidu Fatawu is also unavailable due to late arrival in the country after the Black Stars match against USA in Tennesse.

To add to their challenges, their match-week 4 goal scorer, Ebenezer Nkrumah, has now joined the injury list.

Despite these setbacks, the team's technical staff remains optimistic about their chances of securing at least a point from Dawu Park, a venue that has not been very familiar to them.

While both teams won their respective home matches last season in the league, Medeama demonstrated their superiority the last time they faced Dreams FC in the Ghana Super Cup (Champion of Champions).

The upcoming match will be a test of Medeama's depth and resilience as they aim to overcome these significant player absences.