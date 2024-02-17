Medeama face Nations FC in friendly today, gearing up for crucial clash against Al Ahly SC

In a prelude to their upcoming CAF Champions League clash, Medeama SC is set to lock horns with Nations FC in a friendly match today at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The encounter serves as a crucial preparation for both teams, offering an opportunity to fine-tune strategies and assess player form ahead of the highly anticipated continental competition and the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

The showdown between these two formidable sides offers opportunity to the Medeama new coach to assess his tactical manoeuvres and individual performances that could shape the outcome of the forthcoming CAF Champions League fixture on Friday.

Medeama will take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC in round 5 of the CAF Champions League group stage at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

With the friendly match acting as a litmus test for Medeama and Nations, enthusiasts await a glimpse of the teams' potential and readiness to compete at the highest level in African club football.

New players like former Ghana Premier League top scorer Diawisie Taylor, amongst others, are expected to feature in the friendly on Saturday evening.