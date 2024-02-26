Medeama gears up for Dubai training camp at Emirati club Al Nasr

Medeama SC is set to embark on a crucial journey as they prepare for their last group stage game in the CAF Champions League.

The team's strategic move involves a training camp in Dubai at Emerati club Al Nasr SC, who are taking care of everything.

The Ghanaian champions will depart the country on Monday night for Dubai to begin their training camp.

The choice of Dubai as a training destination indicates Medeama's pursuit of top-notch facilities and optimal conditions for honing skills.

This international sojourn serves as a testament to the team's dedication to excellence and their recognition of the significance of adequate preparation.

Medeama aims to leverage the expertise and resources offered by the joint training camp.

The Yellow and Mauves will square off against CR Belouizdad at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers next Friday, a fixture that is termed as a 'dead rubber'.

Al Ahly and Young Africans have booked their tickets to the next round of the CAF Champions League after five rounds of matches.