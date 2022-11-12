GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Medeama goalkeeper Boris Mandjui returns after nine months absence to face Asante Kotoko

Published on: 12 November 2022
Medeama goalkeeper Boris Mandjui returns after nine months absence to face Asante Kotoko

Medeama goalkeeper Boris Mandjui Jnr has returned to the squad to face Asante Kotoko for the first time since suffering an injury back in March.

The Ivorian has fully recovered from the long injury layoff and is available for the match against the Premier League Champions.

Mandjui Jnr suffered a ligament tear during a league match against Dreams FC and has since been working on his way to full fitness.

He underwent surgery and rehabilitation and now fit after several months out.

He traveled with the team to Accra to face Great Olympics but did not make the match day squad.

This is a massive boost for the side which has struggled to keep a clean sheet in the last three matches.

The club has been grappling with goalkeeping problems since the start of the season.

The Mauve and Yellows have lost to Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars and Great Olympics in recent matches.

Source: Medeamasc.org 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more