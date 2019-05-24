Medeama: Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi signs new two-year contract

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has signed a fresh two-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2022, the club confirmed on Friday.

The glovesman has signed an improved contract after impressing heavily since joining from Amidaus Professionals in 2017.

The former Kotoko goalkeeper has signed a fresh contract which will keep in Tarkwa until 2022.

‘This is home and a great club. I am very happy to be here and continue my career. Together, we will continue to aspire for greatness. It's a big opportunity for me to serve this wonderful club," he told the club's website.

Medeama chief executive James Essilfie added: Eric is a top professional and we're happy to have him here. We are happy he will be staying with the club for much longer. He has been a huge influence on and off the pitch."

Ofori Antwi joined the club in 2017, signing an initial three-year deal.