Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei ready to extend contract at club

Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei says he is ready to pen a new deal with the former Ghana Premier League champions.

The 22-year-old shot stopper has one-year left on his current contract after joining the Yellow and Mauve in January 2023 from Karela United, and winning the Ghana Premier League title with the club.

Kyei was instrumental when the Yellow and Mauve defied all odds to annex the Ghanaian top-flight for the first time in their history in the 2022/23.

With his contract due to expire next year, the outstanding goalkeeper insists he is open to a fresh contract at the club.

“I have one-year left on my contract with Medeama and have no intention of leaving the club. I’m ever ready to extend my contract with the club. However, if the club decided to sell me, I have no option than to move” he told Medeama FM in an interview.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper made 16 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, keeping five clean sheet and conceding 19 goals.

Kyei has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the local scene since joining Medeama. He was on the Black Stars squad standby lists for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but ultimately missed out on the final squad for the tournament.