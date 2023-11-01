Medeama handed timely injury boost as midfield 'machine' Manuel Mantey returns against Hearts of Oak

Medeama have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfield star Manuel Mantey ahead of their Ghana Premier League showdown at Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

Mantey, 19, is yet to feature for the side since he suffered an injury in the side's Premier League opener against Accra Lions back in September.

The talented midfielder has gone on to miss six other matches on the domestic front as well as the CAF Champions League success over Guinea powerhouse Horoya AC.

However, coach Evans Augustine Adotey has been boosted by the timely return of the hugely talented midfielder to his team ahead of the epic match against the giants.

Mantey's absence had sparked a wave of concern in Tarkwa as they struggled for stability at the heart of the park without him and is return will be a massive relief to their fans back home.

He is hugely regarded in Tarkwa and considered the jigsaw in the Medeama set-up - clocking impressive numbers since his arrival.

Martin Koopman has been worried about the profligacy of his attackers, questioning their competences following their purple patchy run in the Ghanaian top-flight this season.

Medeama new recruit Kudakwashe Mahachi could make his Premier League bow for the champions against the former African champions in the capital on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe superstar has been working on his fitness since his arrival in the powerful West African nation back in August, 2023.

He was an unused substitute as Medeama laboured to a 1-0 win over Samartex at home on Sunday.

The former Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United forward is fit and will be available for selection against the Phobians.

Medeama coach Evans Augustine Adotey has named a 26-man squad for the double trip to the capital where his side face both Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium and El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

Hearts coach Martin Koopman will rely on the exploit of Congolese striker Kashala Ramos Wanet for goals against Medeama today.

Hearts are firmly rooted in the relegation zone with jus six points from seven games with an outstanding against Heart of Lions looming.

Medeama are 8th on the table with 10 points from seven games with an outstanding match against Nsoatreman FC in the offing.

The two teams are expected to sold out an entertaining match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.