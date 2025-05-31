Medeama have improved since I took over, says Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama Sporting Club head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has expressed satisfaction with his team's progress since he took over, despite missing out on the current season's title.

With Medeama SC sitting sixth in the league table, 10 points behind leaders Nations FC, Tanko has shifted his focus to next season's Ghana Premier League title.

Speaking to Medi TV, Coach Tanko said, "The performance of the team has increased since I took over. It’s important for me to plan for next season."

He emphasized that his team will give their best in the remaining two games to set the stage for a strong campaign next season.

"In the two games remaining, we are going to give our best to win so that we will plan well for next season," Coach Tanko added.

Medeama SC will face Asante Kotoko this weekend, and Tanko's team will aim to secure a positive result in their final push.

The Week 33 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.

With the league title out of reach, Coach Tanko's focus remains on building momentum for the upcoming season.