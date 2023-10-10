Medeama head to the US for friendly match against DC United

Medeama announced their journey from Ghana to the United States for a friendly match against DC United.

The team left Ghana on Tuesday night and are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The friendly match is scheduled to take place at Audi Field on Saturday, October 14.

Initial concerns had arisen about the match's status, as there were reports that the US Embassy in Ghana had allegedly denied visas to some players and officials. However, the Ghanaian champions have now confirmed their departure for the United States.

Notably, top striker Jonathan Sowah and team captain Kofi Asmah, among other players, are part of the delegation and are reportedly excited about the opportunity to play in the United States.

This friendly match between Medeama and DC United is expected to serve as a unique and celebratory occasion, amplifying the representation of African culture in Washington, D.C.