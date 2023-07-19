Medeama ‘heartbroken’ over shock demise of former striker Kabiru Moro

Medeama say they are heartbroken after learning of the shocking death of former striker Kabiru Moro.

Moro tragically died aged 35 on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a local game in Akwatia, Eastern Region, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Moro suddenly collapsed on the field, prompting immediate medical attention.

He was swiftly rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic demise of our former striker Kabiru Moro. MedeamaSC shares in the sorrow of his family, friends, colleagues and the larger Ghanaian football. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in these difficult times," a statement posted on Twitter read.

Moro had a great career and was known for his contributions to both Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League. He was a key figure for the Medeama squad that represented Ghana in the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.