Medeama hold the KEY to Hearts of Oak's survival in the Ghana Premier League

In stark reality, Hearts of Oak's hopes of avoiding relegation from Ghana's top-flight, are in the hands of dethroned champions and 'brothers' Medeama SC - who they'll be praying do them a massive favour by beating Karela United at home on the final day- as the giants go through a mixed bag of emotions in their quest to beat the drop.

The Phobians are in a sticky situation and will need a big favour from the Mauve and Yellow to secure another top-flight football next season.

On paper, Hearts must just win their remaining two matches against city rivals Accra Great Olympics and Bechem United to stay afloat without needing any favours from any team.

However, the dynamics and circumstances of their recent unflattering performances have sparked a wave of fear and anxiety among their demanding fans ahead of the must-win games.

Great Olympics, have a game in hand on the Phobians - and will ensure the race for survival go down to the final day of the season, as they aim for a win against Dreams FC on Wednesday June 5, 2024.

If Great Olympics beat Dreams FC today, the Phobians will be left with no choice but to win their remaining two games - and the immediate task will be against their sworn city rivals - Great Olympics on Sunday June 9, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, if they fail to pick maximum points against the Wonder Club - who also need to to win to give them a chance of survival, Medeama will hold the keys to their survival.

The Phobians will then have to count on the 2023-24 CAF Champions League campaigners to do them a huge favour by beating Karela United at the Akoon Community park on the final day of the season to stand any realistic chance of avoiding the drop.

Given all the permutations, Hearts must do themselves a favour by beating Bechem United away from home on the final as well and hope their 'brothers' Medeama won't disappoint them in what has been an absorbing campaign for the Ghanaian powerhouse.

But given that Medeama are also vulnerable at home after losing 0-1 against fellow relegation battlers Heart of Lions last Sunday, the Phobians are certainly not out of the woods amid trepidation among their teeming fans.

Hearts, locked on 41 points from 32 games, need at least SIX POINTS to secure another top-flight football - and those two crunch games are against city rivals Great Olympics in Accra and Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour park.

Anything short of the maximum points in the remaining two matches could prove detrimental in their fight to avoid the sensational drop to Ghana's second-tier league.

Among the teams deeply involved in the relegation dog-fight, Hearts of Oak have the most difficult task of scaling the wall to safety as they will need to pull the chestnut out of the blazing fire to beat Great Olympics- a team they have failed woefully to outsmart in recent years.

It's truly incredible that Medeama SC could essentially make or break Hearts' survival prospects.