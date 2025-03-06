Medeama hoping to bounce back from FA Cup exit

Medeama Sporting Club is seeking to rebound from their disappointing exit from the MTN FA Cup with a win in this weekend's Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United.

The team's head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, acknowledged the disappointment of their FA Cup exit but expressed optimism about their chances against Bechem United on Sunday.

"It's unfortunate we are out of the MTN FA Cup. Definitely, we disappointed our fans, but I think when you look at this week the way the boys trained and the way we worked.

”I have the hope that we are going to make the fans happy this weekend," coach Tanko told Medi TV.

The Ghanaian top-flight league is resuming this weekend after a four-week break, and Medeama SC is determined to secure victory at the TnA Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off.