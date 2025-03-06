GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Medeama hoping to bounce back from FA Cup exit

Published on: 06 March 2025
Medeama hoping to bounce back from FA Cup exit

Medeama Sporting Club is seeking to rebound from their disappointing exit from the MTN FA Cup with a win in this weekend's Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United.

The team's head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, acknowledged the disappointment of their FA Cup exit but expressed optimism about their chances against Bechem United on Sunday.

"It's unfortunate we are out of the MTN FA Cup. Definitely, we disappointed our fans, but I think when you look at this week the way the boys trained and the way we worked.

”I have the hope that we are going to make the fans happy this weekend," coach Tanko told Medi TV.

The Ghanaian top-flight league is resuming this weekend after a four-week break, and Medeama SC is determined to secure victory at the TnA Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more