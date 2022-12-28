Medeama hunting for a top striker

Ambitious Ghana Premier League side Medeama have stepped up the search for a top striker following recent struggles of their leading marksmen, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Tarkwa-based side have struggled in front of goals despite the availability of experienced Hans Kwoffie and youngster Ansu Kofi Patric.

It is clear that the two-time FA Cup champions are desperate to sign a new forward in the second transfer window as they seek to find a lasting solution to their prolificacy.

Veteran Hans Kwoffie, who made a return to his boyhood club, is yet to score a goal this season while Ansu Kofi Patri has huffed and puffed.

Striker Joshua Agyemang has been out injured while former Nzema Kotoko striker Patrick Akese Akese is on his way to recovery.

Midfielders and defenders have been their source of the few goals scored since the start of the season as their strikers struggle to bang in the goals.

Midfielder Kwasi Donsu and Joseph Tetteh Zutah as well as defenders Kwadwo Amoako and Kofi Asmah have provided cover with goals in both the league and the FA Cup.

The Tarkwa-based side are in the market hunting for a new striker after scoring just seven goals and conceding 8 in an unflattering start to the new season.

The team has generally punched above themselves but difficulties in scoring appears to have overshadowed the impressive performance of the collective unit.

It's unclear which player have emerged on their radar but GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can report that the 2021-22 second-placed Premier League team are hunting for a new arrowhead in the transfer window.

Medeama are 11th on the league table with 11 points after 9 matches.