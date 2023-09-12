Medeama intensify preparations for Horoya match

Ghanaian champions Medeama are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for a crucial showdown against Guinean giants Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama's aspirations include securing qualification to the group stage for the first time, but standing in their way are Horoya, a formidable side recognized for their frequent appearances in the tournament's group stage, often referred to as the "money zone."

To advance, Medeama recognises the need for exceptional performances both at home and away. Experienced coach Evans Adotey is leading the squad in intensive preparations ahead of the first-leg clash scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Medeama's previous round victory over Nigeria's Remo Stars serves as a source of inspiration. They secured victory on penalties in Ogun State, following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in regular time.

With the stage set for a battle of two great clubs, Medeama FC aim to secure a favourable outcome against Horoya AC and edge closer to their goal of advancing in the CAF Champions League.