Medeama left-back Fatawu Hamidu admits pressure at Black Stars

Medeama SC defender Fatawu Abdul Hamidu has admitted that he experienced a lot of pressure during his time at the Black Stars in the recent international break.

The left-back was handed a late invitation for Ghana's match against Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium following the withdrawal of both Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah who were both ruled out due to injury.

Hamidu was therefore named in the lineup for the game and lasted the full throttle helping Ghana to secure a 3-1 win over the Lone Stars.

The defender who earlier helped Medeama SC to win their first Ghana Premier League title in the previous season also played a role in Ghana's third goal as he found Jonathan Sowah who set up Jordan Ayew to seal the victory.

“Being in the national camp is something that we all wanted to experience. For me, I might say there is a lot of pressure over there but I thank God, I was able to settle in well with the prayers of my supporters, Dad and Mum,” he stated.

“The experience I got over there was massive. It is good for me to experience these kinds of pressure over there” he said.

“The feeling was good. Being in the starting lineup was something huge for me. I was happy being on the pitch with my teammates. It was a good feeling because I experienced something. At the beginning of the game, there was pressure but as the game progressed, everything became perfect. Truth be told, I was so happy playing my first game for the Black Stars.”

Hamidu will be hoping to maintain his spot in the team as Chris Hughton begins planning ahead of Ghana's subsequent matches in October and November including the beginning of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.