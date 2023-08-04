Medeama lose narrowly to Togolese champions ASKO de Kara in second pre-season friendly

Medeama SC have suffered a second defeat in their pre-season after losing narrowly to Togolese champions ASKO de Kara on Sunday afternoon at their camp base in Cape Coast.

The Yellow and Mauves were beaten 1-0 by a ten-man ASKO side on Friday at the Glow Lamp Academy Park, Abreshia, Cape Coast as both teams continue preparations towards this month's CAF Champions League.

Medeama were in control of the match from the start but lost steam along the line with a resolute ASKO side recovering to secure the victory.

The Togolese club were reduced to a man down after one of their players was sent off in the early stages of the second half.

Medeama have been beaten twice in two days, having lost to newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC on Thursday.

Nations recorded a 3-2 over Medeama at the same venue before Friday’s defeat to the Togolese champions.

Medeama will host Nigeria’s Remo Stars on August 18, 2023, at the Cape Coast stadium for the first leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round.