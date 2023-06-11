Medeama make history as the 12th club to win Ghana Premier League

Medeama made history in Tarkwa on Sunday as they clinched their first-ever Ghana Premier League title, becoming the 12th club to achieve this feat.

In a decisive final game against Tamale City, Medeama secured a comfortable win at Akoon Park with goals from Kwadwo Amoako, Jonathan Sowah and, cementing their status as champions.

This remarkable achievement places Medeama among the prestigious ranks of Ghanaian football, alongside perennial powerhouses such as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

The victory marks a significant milestone in Medeama's history, solidifying their place among the country's footballing elite. Their triumph is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of the players, coaching staff, and the entire Medeama organization.

The fans and the community of Tarkwa have rallied behind their beloved team throughout the season, and the title win has sparked widespread jubilation and pride.

The league has seen several clubs rise to prominence, with a few dominant teams emerging as the most successful in the competition's 67-year history. Here is a list of the clubs with the most championships: