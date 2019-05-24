Medeama: Midfield maestro Justice Blay inks fresh two-year deal

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay has signed two-year contract which will keep him in Tarkwa until 2022, the club announced Friday.

Blay joined the Mauve and Yellows from Hasaacas in 2017.

The combative midfielder has been a key cog of the side since joining.

He has contributed significantly to the two-time FA Cup holders, earning him massive plaudits from fans.

He has maintained high personal standards since joining, becoming an ever-present during his stay at the club in the past two years.

Upon signing his new contract, Blay said: ‘I’m happy to extend my time with Medeama, it has been two wonderful years. I want to continue to play here and keep helping the club.This is home and there nothing more beautiful than wearing this jersey,"he told the club's official website.

Chief Executive James Essilfie added: 'We are delighted that Justice Blay has signed a fresh contract with the club. He has shown tremendous commitment and dedication to the jersey. We are happy to have him for two more years. He has impressed everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays.