GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Medeama midfielder Camara N'guessan rubbishes Medeama exit claims

Published on: 07 August 2019

Medeama defender Camara N'guessan has rubbished reports he's unhappy at the club.

Media reports claimed on Wednesday that the Ivorian was seeking an exit at the club after growing unhappy.

But the former Hearts of Oak midfielder has poured cold water on the reports, insisting its a complete fabrication.

"Disregard the news that I am leaving Medeama SC. I love the team and I will continue to serve them," he wrote on his facebook timeline.

"Long live Medeama! Long live Camara. Allah over everything."

The lanky midfielder joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal from Accra giants Hearts of Oak this year.

By Lukeman Evergreen 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments