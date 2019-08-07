Medeama midfielder Camara N'guessan rubbishes Medeama exit claims

Medeama defender Camara N'guessan has rubbished reports he's unhappy at the club.

Media reports claimed on Wednesday that the Ivorian was seeking an exit at the club after growing unhappy.

But the former Hearts of Oak midfielder has poured cold water on the reports, insisting its a complete fabrication.

"Disregard the news that I am leaving Medeama SC. I love the team and I will continue to serve them," he wrote on his facebook timeline.

"Long live Medeama! Long live Camara. Allah over everything."

The lanky midfielder joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal from Accra giants Hearts of Oak this year.

By Lukeman Evergreen