Medeama midfielder Godknows Dzakpasu suspended for Nsoatreman clash

Published on: 08 November 2023
Medeama will have to navigate their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman without the services of midfielder Godknows Dzakpasu.

Dzakpasu is suspended for the game in Tarkwa as a result of a red card he received in the 2-0 win over Legon Cities last Sunday in Accra.

This absence has been confirmed by Medeama's assistant coach, Nana Yaw Amankwah, in a press conference held on Wednesday.

However, there is some positive news for Medeama as striker Jonathan Sowah is set to return to the lineup after missing the last game against Legon Cities for undisclosed reasons. Amankwah expressed this in his statement, saying, "Dzakpasu is out due to the cards, but Sowah is returning to play, and so we should be good."

The absence of Godknows Dzakpasu, who has become a key figure for the Ghanaian champions, could potentially impact their performance. Dzakpasu has made five league appearances and has scored one goal during the season. Despite his absence, Medeama will aim to secure a positive result in the upcoming match.

