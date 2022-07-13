Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey wishes to play in Europe

Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey has expressed his desire to play in Europe.

Since joining the Yellow and Mauves in 2017, the 24-year-old has been outstanding.

He has less than seven months left on his current deal with the former MTN FA Cup champions.

In an interview, Nortey stated that he wants to play in Europe, specifically for Manchester City or Barcelona.

“My dream is to play in Europe. I want to play for Barcelona or Manchester City because I have always admired those teams," he said.

Nortey earned his first Ghana call-up under CK Akonnor last year after.