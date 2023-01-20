Medeama midfielder Samadu Abdulai returns to Wa Suntaa in permanent transfer

Medeama midfielder Samadu Abdulai has returned to his former club Wa Suntaa in a permanent contract, the club has announced.
The youngster made a handful of appearances for the Tarkwa-based side as they placed second last season.
He joined Medeama on a four-year deal in 2021 after a breakout season at Ghanaian second-tier side Wa Suntaa.
"Samadu joined the Mauve and Yellow on a permanent contract in October 2021 after a breakout season at the second-tier Ghanaian outfit," a club statement read
"Medeama have reached an agreement with his the midfielder's former club for a permanent transfer.
"Samadu played his part in his debut season as the two-time FA Cup winners finished second on the league table in the 2021/22 season.
"The club thanks Abdulai Samadu for his contribution to our club and wish him well on his return to his boyhood club Wa Suntaa."
Samadu Abdulai leaves Medeama in permanent transfer.
Details via: https://t.co/v8i4KiHX7Y#NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/aZRgnpMGTF
— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) January 20, 2023
He is expected to be a good addition to the Wa Suntaa side as they compete in the Ghana Division One League