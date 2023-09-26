Medeama must protect two-goal advantage to overcome Horoya in qualification battle

Medeama face a crucial test as they seek to protect their two-goal advantage against Guinean giants Horoya AC in their quest for CAF Champions League qualification.

Medeama, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, have made a solid debut in the prestigious competition and are determined to advance to the group stage.

In the first leg of the playoff tie, Medeama displayed their prowess by securing a 3-1 victory against Horoya AC. This substantial advantage gives them a promising position as they head to Conakry for the second leg.

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey and his team understand the importance of maintaining their defensive stability and possibly adding to their lead while facing a formidable opponent. Protecting their two-goal cushion is essential for securing qualification to the "money zone" of the CAF Champions League.

The Medeama faithful are filled with optimism as they look forward to witnessing their team make history by advancing to the group stage of the competition.

The players are geared up for the tough encounter and are determined to give their best to ensure that Medeama's CAF Champions League journey continues.